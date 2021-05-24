Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Government makes final decision to conduct examinations this year

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 06:57 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
final examinations

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers was held under the chairmanship of Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, in which the government decided not to promote anyone without conducting examinations this year.

According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that examinations of all classes would be held in any case. The government has decided to conduct examinations under any circumstances following strict SOPs.

According to the decision made after the meeting, first grades 10th and 12th will be tested, and their examinations will be held in the third week of June.

As per the decision, in case of delay in results, universities will admit students on the basis of a Provisional Certificate.

It has been decided in the meeting that summer vacations will be reduced. The final decision will be made by the provinces.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Chaudhry Nisar
37 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar could not Take Oath As Punjab MPA

Due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, former Home...
Dr. Wasim Qazi
1 hour ago
Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi appointed as member of NICH’s Board of Governors

Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed...
Hina Altaf
3 hours ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...
Hamas holds military parade
3 hours ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
3 hours ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plane

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
George Floyd One Year Memorial
3 hours ago
George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Chaudhry Nisar
37 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar could not Take Oath As Punjab MPA

Due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, former Home...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin price in Pakistan today for, 24 May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Dr. Wasim Qazi
1 hour ago
Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi appointed as member of NICH’s Board of Governors

Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed...
Hina Altaf
3 hours ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...