Government makes final decision to conduct examinations this year

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers was held under the chairmanship of Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, in which the government decided not to promote anyone without conducting examinations this year.

According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that examinations of all classes would be held in any case. The government has decided to conduct examinations under any circumstances following strict SOPs.

According to the decision made after the meeting, first grades 10th and 12th will be tested, and their examinations will be held in the third week of June.

As per the decision, in case of delay in results, universities will admit students on the basis of a Provisional Certificate.

It has been decided in the meeting that summer vacations will be reduced. The final decision will be made by the provinces.