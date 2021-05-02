Adsense 970×250

Healthcare Workers’ Registration for vaccination to remain open till May 31

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 02:59 pm
Adsense 300×600
Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

The Government has extended the registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine by one month.

According to the details, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that registration will continue until May 31.

NCOC said that the healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine should get registered so as soon as possible.

The registration for healthcare workers was opened last month, after which the government had announced the re-registration of health workers, again, for coronavirus vaccination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker’s registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

UNICEF to provide PPE

On the other hand, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is set to provide Personal Protective Equipment worth over 14 million dollars to Pakistan to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the document of UNICEF, PPEs worth 2 million dollars have already been delivered and a total of 168 test kits with a total value of over two million dollars funding from the World Bank are expected to arrive in Pakistan soon.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

12 mins ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
14 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
30 mins ago
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to...
Supreme Court
35 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, announce they’re expecting their first child
41 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle...
Dr Yasmin Rashid
53 mins ago
‘COVID-19 Positivity ratio drops below 10 percent in Lahore,’ says Dr. Yasmin Rashid

On Sunday, the Health Minister of Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said...

Recent News

12 mins ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
14 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
30 mins ago
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to...
Supreme Court
35 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...