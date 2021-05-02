Healthcare Workers’ Registration for vaccination to remain open till May 31

Adsense 300×250

The Government has extended the registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine by one month.

According to the details, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that registration will continue until May 31.

NCOC said that the healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine should get registered so as soon as possible.

The registration for healthcare workers was opened last month, after which the government had announced the re-registration of health workers, again, for coronavirus vaccination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker’s registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

UNICEF to provide PPE

On the other hand, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is set to provide Personal Protective Equipment worth over 14 million dollars to Pakistan to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the document of UNICEF, PPEs worth 2 million dollars have already been delivered and a total of 168 test kits with a total value of over two million dollars funding from the World Bank are expected to arrive in Pakistan soon.