K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load shedding of electricity in Karachi.

According to the details, K Electric officials said that the increase in the intensity of heat has increased the demand due to which the tripping of electricity is continuing.

Officials said that load shedding was going on for seven and a half hours in the areas where power was being stolen.

Regarding the overnight load shedding, K Electric officials said that there was a power outage in some areas last night, out of which most of the power has been restored so far.

As the heat intensifies in Karachi, the torment of load shedding has also increased. Power supply has been suspended for several hours in Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Super Highway, PIB, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Garden, Landhi and Shah Faisal Colony.

Due to the shutdown of electricity, the citizens are also facing a water shortfall.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami staged a demonstration in Lyari against prolonged power outages.