Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 10:51 am
Double Click 160 x 600
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load shedding of electricity in Karachi.

According to the details, K Electric officials said that the increase in the intensity of heat has increased the demand due to which the tripping of electricity is continuing.

Officials said that load shedding was going on for seven and a half hours in the areas where power was being stolen.

Regarding the overnight load shedding, K Electric officials said that there was a power outage in some areas last night, out of which most of the power has been restored so far.

As the heat intensifies in Karachi, the torment of load shedding has also increased. Power supply has been suspended for several hours in Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Super Highway, PIB, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Garden, Landhi and Shah Faisal Colony.

Due to the shutdown of electricity, the citizens are also facing a water shortfall.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami staged a demonstration in Lyari against prolonged power outages.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
48 mins ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District
4 days ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District

Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Central District after the...
Prince Harry
5 days ago
Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry...
Karachi Power outage
5 days ago
Karachi: No Respite From Hour-Long Power Outage In Few Areas

The restoration efforts are progressing swiftly after Karachi faced a major power...
Karachi power outage
6 days ago
Karachi: Multiple Areas Experience Massive Power Outage

Karachi is facing a massive power outrage as several areas are left...
covid-19 Karachi lockdown expected
6 days ago
Strict Lockdown Likely To Impose In Karachi Amidst Sharp COVID Rise, Sources

The Sindh government is mulling over options to impose strict lockdown in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again
3 mins ago
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the...
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining
38 mins ago
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive...
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
48 mins ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar
1 hour ago
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar

Earthquake tremors have been felt in different areas of the Khuzdar district...