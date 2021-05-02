Adsense 970×250

Karachi: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in many central towns

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 09:36 am
Karachi Lockdown
The Karachi administration has imposed micro smart lockdown in more areas of the city due to the significant rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the details, a notification has also been rolled out in this regard, according to which  micro smart lockdown has been imposed in many blocks of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad towns.

With an immediate effect and with a validity of at least two weeks, the notification says the movement of those living in these areas under lockdown shall be restricted.

While it adds that only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open on specific timing laid out by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

All public transport including private ride-hailing services will be restricted to enter these areas as well, the notification said.

Separately, not even home delivery or take away service will be allowed here while all industrial units falling in these areas will remain shut as well in this period.

The notification also said that no family gatherings or events will be allowed in the areas covered by the notification today.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

It should be noted that Pakistan has recorded 113 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 4414 infections in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health, Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications of many virus variants.

In a statement, he said keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccine process, the country men are advised to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization.

He made it clear that there are so many variants of COVID-19 in the world presently, and some virus variants have a tendency of having more chances of re-occurrence of infection.

Dr Faisal Sultan said regardless of which variants have been detected, the SOPs recommended globally continue to be our first line of defence against coronavirus.

