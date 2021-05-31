Lahore Declared Polio Free After All Environmental Samples Tested Negative

The environmental samples of polio in Lahore have tested negativity, and the city has been declared polio-free.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz said that all the environmental samples of this month’s polio have tested negative it is a big part of the polio campaign and a sign of success.

Mudassar Riaz said that for the last several years, the environmental samples of polio in Lahore have been tested positive, but in the last four months, all the environmental samples of polio have tested negative, it is great good news for the citizens of Lahore that Lahore The city is now polio-free.

DC Lahore said that the commitment to keep the city polio-free has to be maintained, the people have to ensure cooperation with the polio workers teams, we have to continue the polio campaign with the same dedication and honesty.

By the grace of Allah & the efforts of our brave polio teams, the cooperation of our parents & intense work from the whole administration once again LAHORE IS POLIO FREE as all environmental samples r negative for the last four months.

— Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) May 31, 2021

Earlier in March, An anti-polio campaign began across Pakistan. The campaign was conducted considering standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, 20 million children aged from 2 to 5 years were given anti-polio vaccine during the five-day drive in Punjab. A spokesman of the Punjab Health Department had reported that one hundred twenty thousand health workers will participate.

Furthermore, 9 million children aged under five were given shots of the anti-polio vaccine in Sindh during the campaign that will last for a week.