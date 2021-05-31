Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lahore Declared Polio Free After All Environmental Samples Tested Negative

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 02:27 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Lahore Declared Polio Free After All Environmental Samples Tested Negative

The environmental samples of polio in Lahore have tested negativity, and the city has been declared polio-free.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz said that all the environmental samples of this month’s polio have tested negative it is a big part of the polio campaign and a sign of success.

Mudassar Riaz said that for the last several years, the environmental samples of polio in Lahore have been tested positive, but in the last four months, all the environmental samples of polio have tested negative, it is great good news for the citizens of Lahore that Lahore The city is now polio-free.

DC Lahore said that the commitment to keep the city polio-free has to be maintained, the people have to ensure cooperation with the polio workers teams, we have to continue the polio campaign with the same dedication and honesty.

Earlier in March, An anti-polio campaign began across Pakistan. The campaign was conducted considering standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, 20 million children aged from 2 to 5 years were given anti-polio vaccine during the five-day drive in Punjab. A spokesman of the Punjab Health Department had reported that one hundred twenty thousand health workers will participate.

Furthermore, 9 million children aged under five were given shots of the anti-polio vaccine in Sindh during the campaign that will last for a week.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Families in China
10 mins ago
Families in China are now allowed to have up to three children as the two-child policy ends

Based on recent survey results, China's population growth is the lowest in...
Rare Fish Made Balochistan's Fisherman Millionaire Overnight
1 hour ago
Rare Fish Made Balochistan’s Fisherman Millionaire Overnight

A fisherman from Pishkan, Balochistan caught a 48 kg rare fish belongs...
Pakistan's Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Pakistan has decided to procure 1 million...
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years
2 hours ago
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years

The government has decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus...
Jahangir Tareen Expects PM Imran To Live Up to His Promise
2 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen Expects PM Imran To Live Up to His Promise

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said that there are speculations that Ali Zafar...
Long Term Planning is Foundation Of Successful Nation: PM
2 hours ago
Long Term Planning is Foundation Of Successful Nation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that long term planning is the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Families in China
10 mins ago
Families in China are now allowed to have up to three children as the two-child policy ends

Based on recent survey results, China's population growth is the lowest in...
Rare Fish Made Balochistan's Fisherman Millionaire Overnight
1 hour ago
Rare Fish Made Balochistan’s Fisherman Millionaire Overnight

A fisherman from Pishkan, Balochistan caught a 48 kg rare fish belongs...
Pakistan's Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Pakistan has decided to procure 1 million...
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years
2 hours ago
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years

The government has decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus...