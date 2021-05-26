Mahmood Moulvi Appointed As PM’s Special Assistant On Maritime Affairs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Mahmood Moulvi as his special assistant on Maritime Affairs on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mahmood Moulvi has extended thankfulness to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi for this prestigious position.

“Alhamdulillah, I have been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. I would like to thank honourable PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi for honouring me with this position,” the tweet read.

Alhamdulillah, I have been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. I would like to thank honourable PM @ImranKhanPTI and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs @AliHZaidiPTI for honouring me with this position. — Mahmood Moulvi (@MoulviMahmood) May 25, 2021

Furthermore, replying to his tweet, Ali Zaidi wrote, “Congrats Moulvi Mahmood. Inshallah we will keep pushing the #BlueEconomy agenda forward with full force. It has been a pleasure to work with you as an advisor to @MaritimeGovPK. It will even be more productive now as SAPM.”

Congrats @MoulviMahmood

Inshallah we will keep pushing the #BlueEconomy agenda forward with full force. It has been a pleasure to work with you as an advisor to @MaritimeGovPK

It will even be more productive now as SAPM — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) May 25, 2021

Note that Mahmood Moulvi has earlier been an adviser for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. He has also worked as the senior vice president of the PTI Western Sindh region.

In the 2018 general polls, PTI fielded Mahmood against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi from NA-255 in Karachi’s District Central.

However, he had secured the second position after gaining over 50,000 votes, losing to Maqbool Siddiqui.