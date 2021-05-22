As per the police reports, in Mardan, three people including a woman killed by a gunshot.

The terrible incident happened in Toro Khaukle area of Mardan. Where three brothers (Saddam, Nemat, and Meraj) heartlessly killed their innocent sister (Shehla) and along with her two cousins (Ishtiaq and Waqas) with the gunshot in the name of honour.

According to the police official, they have the two accused murder along with their weapon, however, they are still in search of the third person who escaped.

Earlier, in April this year, a man and woman were shot dead in the name of honour in Nowshera.

As per the reports by the police, a man (Waheed-ur-Rehman) along with his brother (Adnan), killed his wife (Mismat Hajra Urooj). Urooj’s brother (Wahaj-ul-Haq) told police that he was present at the scene.

Waheed saw a strange man with his wife in the house. Waheed and Adnan escaped, however, the police has registered a case against them and started the investigation.