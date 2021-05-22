Double Click 970×250

Mardan: Three people including a woman killed for honour

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 02:38 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mardan: a women killed in the name of honor

As per the police reports, in Mardan, three people including a woman killed by a gunshot.

The terrible incident happened in Toro Khaukle area of Mardan. Where three brothers (Saddam, Nemat, and Meraj) heartlessly killed their innocent sister (Shehla) and along with her two cousins (Ishtiaq and Waqas) with the gunshot in the name of honour.

According to the police official, they have the two accused murder along with their weapon, however, they are still in search of the third person who escaped.

Earlier, in April this year, a man and woman were shot dead in the name of honour in Nowshera.

As per the reports by the police, a man (Waheed-ur-Rehman) along with his brother (Adnan), killed his wife (Mismat Hajra Urooj). Urooj’s brother (Wahaj-ul-Haq) told police that he was present at the scene.

Waheed saw a strange man with his wife in the house. Waheed and Adnan escaped, however, the police has registered a case against them and started the investigation.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi
25 mins ago
Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there are similarities between...
Sarfaraz Ahmed birthday
40 mins ago
Fellow Stars Extend Birthday Greetings As Sarfaraz Ahmed Turns 34

Pakistan's cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives heartfelt wishes and prayers as he...
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends
55 mins ago
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz...
Karachi: Security guard
57 mins ago
Karachi: Security guard tortured by an influential person

On Friday at Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi a security guard was tortured for not...
Sindh extends COVID restrictions
1 hour ago
Markets To Shut At 6 PM As Sindh Extends COVID Restrictions For More 2 weeks

Sindh government has decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for...
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman
1 hour ago
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman

Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman said that the government...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi
25 mins ago
Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there are similarities between...
Sarfaraz Ahmed birthday
40 mins ago
Fellow Stars Extend Birthday Greetings As Sarfaraz Ahmed Turns 34

Pakistan's cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives heartfelt wishes and prayers as he...
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends
55 mins ago
Shehbaz Accuses PM Imran To Running Country To Benefit His Friends

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz...
Karachi: Security guard
57 mins ago
Karachi: Security guard tortured by an influential person

On Friday at Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi a security guard was tortured for not...