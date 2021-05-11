Double Click 970×250

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 10:13 am
At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened indiscriminate firing on a patrolling mobile in Mastung district of Balochistan

According to the details, the incident occurred at RCD Highway in Mastung. The martyred police officials have been identified as Head Constable Imdad Ali and Constable Nazir Ahmed.

In March this year, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) during an operation in Mastung district killed five suspected militants belonging to a banned organization.

According to a spokesperson, CTD personnel raided a hideout of the militants in the Splinji area of Mastung district, some 40km from here, in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said a large number of arms, ammunition, and explosives had been seized.

The spokesperson said that during the interrogation of some arrested members of the group, the CTD officials received information that some other militants were at the hideout in Mastung district and that they were planning a major terrorist attack in Quetta.

the CTD personnel surro­unded the hideout and ord­ered the militants to surrender. But the militants opened fire on the CTD personnel from inside the hideout. An exchange of fire between the CTD personnel and the militants continued for some time before five of the militants were killed and some others managed to escape taking the advantage of darkness.

According to the spokesperson, the slain militants have been identified as Shah Nazar, Arif Marri, Yousuf Marri, Samiullah Pirkani, and Jamil Ahmad Pirkani.

