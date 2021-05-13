Mufti Muneeb objects today’s Eid! Asks for ‘Qaza Roza’

Former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has raised objections on the decision of the Committee for declaring Eid Al -Fitr today and asked the nation to observe one more fast as ‘Qaza Roza’.

According to the details, while talking to the media in Karachi, President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Chairman of Darul Uloom Naeemia Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman expressed displeasure on the decision of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, saying that, ‘I have been crying all night over the decision.’

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said, ‘Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was waiting for the crescent sighting confirmation from Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, as soon as they announced Eid, the Committee did the same.’

He appealed, ‘Muslims must observe one fast more as ‘Roza Qaza.’ Adding that, ‘one-day Itikaf is also necessary to be observed.’

It should be noted that Pakistan Thursday celebrates Eid Al Fitr with religious zeal and fervor, but under strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques, and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with Covid safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic.