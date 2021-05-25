Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 10:40 am
Pakistan has recorded 92 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of deaths to 20,400.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 905,852 after the inclusion of 2,253 during the said period.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 335,577 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 310,557 in Sindh, 130,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,529 in Islamabad, 24,638 in Balochistan, 18,852 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,512 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far 9,839 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,936 in Sindh, 3,970 in KP, 746 in Islamabad, 532 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 12,884,544 coronavirus tests and 46,726 in the last 24 hours. 823,157 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,723 patients are in critical condition.

