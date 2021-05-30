Pakistan COVID-19: Positive Ratio Reported At 4.81% In Country

56 more people have succumbed to the pandemic in the country, bringing the total number of deaths from Coronavirus to 20,736.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 55,965 people tested for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 2,697 cases were positive.

NCOC added that the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 4.81%.

On the other hand, in yesterday’s meeting, the National Command and Operations Center has expressed concern over the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Sindh.

Note that, UNICEF Pakistan on Friday said that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Pakistan through the COVAX facility.

UNICEF on Facebook told that with its support, the doses reached Islamabad. Moreover, the consignment having diluents along with the syringes will likely reach within the next two days.

It further mentioned that the Pfizer vaccine will be utilized in the ongoing vaccination campaign across the country.

This is the second consignment delivery which is arrived through the COVAX facility, previously, the first consignment was arrived on May 8, containing 1,248,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX is a worldwide vaccine sharing program co-led by three organizations; the World Health Organisation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

COVAX has vowed to deliver 17.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Islamabad.