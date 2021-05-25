Double Click 728 x 90
PDM Chief expresses discontentment over PPP’s political behavior

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 02:38 pm
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday expressed displeasure over Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) political behavior and said that they ‘must admit their mistake.’

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman met in Islamabad today. According to sources, the two leaders discussed issues related to PDM.

As per well-informed sources, the PML-N president conveyed to the JUI-F chief regarding PPP and ANP’s return to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fold after back door contacts with the parties prove a success.

Sources said that both the leaders agreed that the opposition should stand united ahead of the budget session as differences have weakened their struggle.

They also discussed future strategies for opposition relating to budget and mass public contact movement afterward.

It is worth mentioning here that the Awami National Party (ANP) was the first party to left the anti-government alliance, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that also announced to resign from all posts of the opposition alliance in protest against the issuance of show-cause notices.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that there is no new opposition alliance, and neither the position of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has changed.

Talking to media persons in the federal capital, Maryam Nawaz claimed that PML-N does not need the support of anyone as it already has more than enough members to bring change in Punjab and send the provincial government packing.

While criticizing at PTI government, Maryam Nawaz said that the government is manipulating growth statistics while people have been devastated and they are cursing the government. ‘Every section of society has been affected by rising inflation.’ She said.

