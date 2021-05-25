PM Announces 50,000 Scholarships, Employment Programs For Youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced employment programs and 50,000 scholarships for youth for high technologies studies.

Addressing the youth in his video message, PM Imran Khan said that efforts are being made to provide employment to the young population so that they can take part to develop the country.

He said that Rs.100 billion has been allocated to the youth for business as per merit and efforts are being made to increase the funds for the youth every year.

Imran Khan said that the biggest problem of the youth is employment, the private sector provides the most employment opportunities in the world.

Yesterday, while addressing a function marking the launch of Ehsaas Savings Wallets in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that poor and underdeveloped countries were more affected than the developed ones.

Imran Khan also paid special tribute to Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Security and the team of the Ehsaas Program.

He said that the middle and semi-middle class were most affected when the economy shut down during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in these circumstances, the Ehsaas program was declared as the fourth most successful program in the world.

Imran Khan said that the countries which helped the affected class in a quick, transparent and coordinated manner, Pakistan’s Ehsaas program included in it according to the World Bank.

“If the Ehsaas program had not been introduced, our weaker sections would have faced more trouble,” he said.

He said that transparency was maintained because the technology was used in the Ehsaas program.

Talking about the importance of Ehsaas Savings Wallets, he said that as the poor section becomes part of the banking system, poverty will be reduced.

Imran Khan said that when women are brought into the financial system, poverty is reduced.

He said that it took 2 years to prepare various programs and now its fruits are coming to the fore.

He said that the supremacy of law in the state of Madinah was the ideal principle on the basis of which development is certain.

Citing the example of China, the Prime Minister said that Beijing had a policy of poverty alleviation.

He said that China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty in 35 years and the PTI government has the same model of poverty alleviation as China.