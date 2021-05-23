PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets Project on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) project on Monday.

According to the details, Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan informed in a series of tweets on Sunday (today) that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets project tomorrow (Monday).

He said that Ehsaas Saving Wallets Project will open avenues for women to take better advantage of economic opportunities.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate “Ehsaas Saving Wallets”(Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) project tomr. Financial & digital inclusion of 7million households is one of the main goals of Ehsaas prog.ESW initiative to open avenues for women to take better advantage of economic opportunities

Senator Faisal Javed Khan continued that the he saving wallets initiative is a strategic step forward for ‘Kafaalat households’ to better manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings; to climb out of poverty.

The saving wallets initiative is a strategic step forward for Kafaalat households to better manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings; to climb out of poverty

Earlier today, Faisal Javed Khan shared the latest economic statistics showing an upward trend in Pakistan’s GDP and other indicators under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Alhamdulillah, Phenomenal economic boost in Pak under ImranKhan led PTI Govt

GDP Growth: 3.94%

C/A in Surplus: $1B

Exports:13.5%,

FX Reserves:$23 B

Remittances cross $24B

EuroBonds: $2.5B

Large Scale Manufacturing up 9.2%

He said that Pakistan’s economy is on a solid growth path and has potential to grow at a much higher rate in the next five years considering strong economic indicators.