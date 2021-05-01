PM Khan Pays Tribute To Labours And Those Working Overseas

Adsense 300×250

International Labour Day is being observed today (Saturday) to honor workers’ tireless assistance and sacrifices globally and promote them to be knowledgeable of their rights.

Labour Day is marked on May 1 every year. The day has its origins in the labour union movement and is celebrated in countries like India, Cuba, China, and others.

Prime Minister took to the micro-blogging site Twitter today (Saturday) and paid tribute to all the industrial, agricultural & informal economy workers, including those working overseas.

“My govt knows the challenges they all face, esp in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them”, wrote Imran Khan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, in their separate messages, have recalled the commitment for the protection of rights and welfare of the workers.

They also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers and the provision of housing and education facilities to them.

In his message, the President pushed workers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of progress.

He said on this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labor and eulogize their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that as workers’ role is pivotal for the economic development of any country, his government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of economic progress will bring prosperity to the country.

“The day also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour,” he said.

He said the Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to provide relief to the workers.

Imran Khan added, “Our Government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.”