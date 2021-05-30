Double Click 728 x 90
PML-N Does Politics Of Values, Not Power: Miftah Ismail

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 02:31 pm
Former Finance Minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail said that PPP and ANP have split from PDM on their own will.

Miftah Ismail while talking in the BOL News program National Debate said that
splitting from the PDM is not intended to mean that they are not in opposition.

They did not support PDM in removing Imran Khan from the portfolio adding that it does not mean they will not support us on other matters too, the PML-N leader added.

He said that the opposition has many reservations about the electronic voting machine.

In the Senate elections, the PPP  joined the government’s coalition party adding that no atmosphere in PDM for the return of PPP, ANP, Miftah Ismail said.

Miftah Ismail said that Shehbaz Sharif has always stood by his brother Nawaz Sharif and PML-N does not engage in manipulative politics.

PML-N does politics of values, not power adding that no one has done as much damage as Imran Khan has done to accountability.

While commenting on the upcoming budget Miftah Ismail said that we expect this to be an anti-people budget and the budget will be a storm of new taxes and inflation.

