President Alvi expresses acrimony over Israel’s ‘barbaric bombing’

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Saturday expressed extreme displeasure over the ongoing brutal situation in Palestine as Israeli airstrikes continue to intensify claiming more than 100 Palestinian lives.
In a tweet today, President Alvi termed the ongoing atrocities by Israel against Palestine as a ‘barbaric bombing’.
Sharing a ‘New York Times’ link President Alvi wrote in his tweet, “Painful pictures of children killed in Palestine by Israeli’s 11-day barbaric bombing. Out of a total of 67 children, 65 were Palestinian. Read about their dreams and the family’s reaction. This message is not anti-Semitic but anti-Israel, anti-Zionist and against racial segregation.”
اسرائیل کی 11 روزہ وحشیانہ بمباری سے فلسطین میں جانبحق ہونے والے بچوں کی دردناک تصاویر۔ کُل67 میں سے 65 بچے فلسطینی تھے۔ ان کے خوابوں اور خاندان كے ردعمل کے بارے میں پڑھیں۔ یہ پیغام یہود مخالف نہیں بلکہ اسرائیل مخالف، صیہونیت مخالف اور نسلی تفرق کے خلاف ہےhttps://t.co/G2bgwyGZh6 pic.twitter.com/BLANheh5QY
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 29, 2021
