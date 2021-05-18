Double Click 970×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Peshawar Today

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 08:20 pm
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today (Wednesday). During his visit, the premier will also visit Mohmand Dam.

Special Assistant for Information Kamran said that WAPDA officials will brief the Prime Minister regarding Mohmand Dam.

Kamran Bangash said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the school in Regi Lalma tomorrow.

Moreover, Imran Khan will also inaugurate 2,056 flats constructed for laborers in Regi Lalma Peshawar.

Special Assistant for Information Kamran Bangash further said that flats will be constructed for laborers in other districts of the province while flats will also be provided to laborers on easy installments.

PM Imran Peshawar visit
