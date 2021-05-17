Double Click 970×250

‘Shahbaz could temper evidence if he was permitted to leave Pakistan,’ Rashid

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 12:25 pm
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the name of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been placed on the no-fly list.

According to the details, while addressing media in Islamabad today, he said that Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been included in Exit Control List (ECL), adding; cases against Shahbaz Sharif will get affected if he leaves the country.

He said there was also a possibility that he could temper the evidence or use the influence on the approvers in the case if he was permitted to leave the country.

He told that the five members of the Sharif family, who are currently residing in London, have already been declared absconders.

Sheikh Rashid said that Shahbaz Sharif tried to run away instead of bringing back his brother and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif. He added that the PML-N president has not submitted any of his medical reports yet.

Sheikh Rashid said that four accused in cases against Shahbaz Sharif have turned into approvers. He added that the PML-N President can file a petition within 15 days in this regard.

He said the opposition leader booked a flight to Qatar the day the Lahore High Court granted him one-time permission to fly abroad.

Back on May 8, Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

He was issued a boarding pass with his luggage scanned but was stopped from boarding the plane due to his name still being on the blacklist.

