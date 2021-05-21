Double Click 970×250

Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 04:30 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the “safe days” — or days for operating businesses in Karachi — a notification issued from the home department said Friday.

According to the details, instead of Saturday and Sunday, all markets and businesses will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19decided against relaxing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and resolved to review the situation on Saturday to see if more restrictions will be needed.

The CM said that on May 19 a record 20,421 tests were conducted and they resulted in 2,076 positive cases, which was 10.2 percent of those tested. “In Karachi alone, 9,606 tests were conducted, against which 1,356 cases, or 14.12 percent, returned positive.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
37 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel
55 mins ago
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US...
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress
1 hour ago
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress

Nimra Khan oozes Glamour in a Pastel Green mirror work dress with...
Big Boost For E-Commerce As Amazon Confirms Pakistan Added to Sellers’ List
1 hour ago
Big Boost For E-Commerce As Amazon Confirms Pakistan Added to Sellers’ List

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood...
Nigeria Inducts JF-17 Thunder Aircraft From Pakistan
2 hours ago
Nigeria Inducts JF-17 Thunder Aircraft From Pakistan

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, formally handed over 03 JF-17 Thunder aircraft...
PM Imran Khan inaugurates largest Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan inaugurates largest Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the 1,100 MW K-2...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Radhika Apte nude clip
33 mins ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
37 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
Pakistani artists
53 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel
55 mins ago
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US...