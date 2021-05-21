Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the “safe days” — or days for operating businesses in Karachi — a notification issued from the home department said Friday.

According to the details, instead of Saturday and Sunday, all markets and businesses will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19decided against relaxing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and resolved to review the situation on Saturday to see if more restrictions will be needed.

The CM said that on May 19 a record 20,421 tests were conducted and they resulted in 2,076 positive cases, which was 10.2 percent of those tested. “In Karachi alone, 9,606 tests were conducted, against which 1,356 cases, or 14.12 percent, returned positive.”