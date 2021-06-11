Budget 2021-22: Fawad Chaudhry Asks Opposition To Give Their suggestions for improvement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday seeks suggestions from the opposition parties on Budget 2021-22, set to be presented in the National Assembly today.

“Opposition should read the budget and give their suggestions for improvement,” Fawad said adding that if the government’s method for increasing exports was not good enough then the opposition should make suggestions in this regard.

He said that a debate on budget would continue for 10 days. “Anyone could create a ruckus during the process but we want to engage them in a serious debate over the matter,” Chaudhry added.

He said that the government wants to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis, however, the opposition parties are opposing it.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier approved the Budget for 2021-22, permitting a 10% hike in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

Also, the meeting approved the imposition of taxes on mobile phones.