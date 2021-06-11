Double Click 728 x 90
Budget 2021-22: Fawad Chaudhry Asks Opposition To Give Their suggestions for improvement

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 04:06 pm
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday seeks suggestions from the opposition parties on Budget 2021-22, set to be presented in the National Assembly today.

“Opposition should read the budget and give their suggestions for improvement,” Fawad said adding that if the government’s method for increasing exports was not good enough then the opposition should make suggestions in this regard.

He said that a debate on budget would continue for 10 days. “Anyone could create a ruckus during the process but we want to engage them in a serious debate over the matter,” Chaudhry added.

He said that the government wants to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis, however, the opposition parties are opposing it.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier approved the Budget for 2021-22, permitting a 10% hike in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

Also, the meeting approved the imposition of taxes on mobile phones.

Shaukat Tarin To Present Budget 2021-22 In National Assembly Today

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the National Assembly today.

The total volume of the budget for the year 2021-22 is likely to be more than Rs 8,000 billion, which will be presented by the Federal Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin in the National Assembly.

Will there be an increase in the salaries of government employees or not? The final decision will be taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet before the budget is presented.

It is proposed to increase the salaries of government employees by 10 to 15 per cent.

900 billion is being allocated for the federal development budget and Rs. 1,330 billion for defence.

The target for tax collection in the new financial year will be Rs 5,705 billion, 480 billion in pensions, 530 billion in subsidies, 900 billion in development budget, 510 billion in civil government expenditure and 994 billion in grants.

