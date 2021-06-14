CJCSC Nadeem Raza, Egyptian President Discuss Ways to expand Bilateral ties

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional security.

“President [El-Sisi] stressed his aspiration to develop bilateral cooperation with Pakistan to encourage the exchange of experiences in various fields,” the President’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Both the leaders also reaffirmed sharpness to enhance “cooperation and consultation” on various regional issues prioritising measures to combat terrorism and extremist ideology “since it is one of the main challenges facing the world.”

Earlier on Sunday, Gen. Raza also met with Egypt’s Minister of Defense and Military Production and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Mohamed Zaki, to enhance collaboration in various military and security areas.

On June 12, General Nadeem Raza met his Jordanian counterpart Major General Yousef Ahmed during his visit.

ISPR said that various issues including security were discussed during the meeting. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment.

The ISPR said that steps have been taken to increase the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed the need to maintain deep ties.

On the occasion, the Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan wanted to increase its existing bilateral military cooperation with Jordan.