FM Condemns Killing Of Pakistani Muslims In Act Of Terror In Canada

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 11:41 am
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed deep regret over the killing of a Muslim Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Twitter, “3 generations of Pakistani-Canadians were killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. This is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred & Islamophobia.”

“Extend our deepest sympathy to the family members & pray for the recovery of the only survivor; a little boy,” the minister added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Tuesday expressed deep displeasure over killing a Muslim Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

“Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

He further said that he is extremely “saddened” to learn about the unfortunate incident and strongly condemned the act of terrorism which reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

A man rammed a pickup truck into a Pakistan-Origin Muslim family in Ontario, a province in east-central Canada, killing four people, police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old man wearing something like an ‘armour’ fled the scene after the attack, according to foreign news reports.

The official later told a news conference that “there is evidence that this was a premeditated and deliberate attack that was motivated by hatred. The victims were targeted because they were Muslims.”

The names of the victims were not released, but London Mayor Ed Holder said they included a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl who were three generations of the same family.

A 9-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after the attack, where he is recovering.

“Let me be clear, this was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, rooted in unspeakable hatred,” he said.

The assailant was identified as Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Police said the assailant did not know the victims.

Police also said authorities were in contact with federal police and the attorney general to charge him with “possible terrorism.”

He provided some details of the investigation and said that the police had reviewed the posting of the accused on social media.

The official said police did not yet know if the suspect was part of a group and declined to give details of evidence indicating a possible hate attack, but said the attack was planned. went.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, said he was “horrified” of the attack, saying “To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital – our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover.”

The Canadian Prime Minister said, “To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.”

On the other hand, the mayor of London announced to keep the flag lowered in the city for 3 days where 30 to 40 thousand Muslims live in a population of 400,000 people.

Pakistan-Origin Muslim Familly Killed In Canada

According to police, at 8:40 pm on Sunday night, five members of a family were walking on the sidewalk when they were waiting to cross the intersection when a black truck ran over them.

A family member said the dead included a grandmother, mother, father and a teenage girl.

He said that the family had migrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were dedicated, polite and generous members of the Muslim mosque in London and used to go for daily walks.

According to a fundraising webpage, the father who was killed in the attack was a physiotherapist and cricket fanatic. Were

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that it was “deeply frightened” and called for justice for the victim’s family.

