Ghotki Train Accident To Probe On Emergency Basis: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that those responsible for the train accident will be held accountable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Railway Minister Azam Swati and inquired about the Ghotki train accident, Railway Minister Azam Swati provided preliminary information to the Prime Minister.

At the direction of the Prime Minister, the Railway Minister left Ghotki by helicopter on an emergency basis and inspected the rescue operations at the crash site.

On this occasion, Azam Swati said that the accident was massive, he is grieved for the deaths and injuries of passengers adding that he will personally supervise the rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

He said that it has been decided to investigate the train accident on an emergency basis and those responsible for the accident will be held accountable.

The Railway Minister ordered an inquiry into the accident and called for a preliminary investigation report within 24 hours.

On early Monday morning, at least 40 passengers were killed after the Millat Express and Sir Syed Express from Karachi to Sargodha collided near Daharki in the Ghotki district.

The accident took place when more than 10 bogies of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train derailed. Meanwhile, the Sir Syed Express from Lahore to Karachi collided with the bogies of the Millat Express.

Fifty passengers were injured in the crash, while several are still trapped in bogies.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways confirmed that the bogies of Millat Express coming from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the down track which collided with the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

He said that relief trains from Rohri have been dispatched to the spot. Besides, the district administration along with railways and local police are present on the spot for relief.

At least 40 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said.

Authorities had difficulty rescuing civilians as the bogies overturned, he said.

The death toll could rise as passengers are trapped in one bogie, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said that an information desk has been set up for the timely provision of information while a relief camp has been set up.

“It is a difficult task, it will still take time to use heavy machinery to evacuate the stranded passengers,” he said.

Usman Abdullah said that in view of the emergency situation, medical staff including all doctors and paramedical staff have been called.

SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail said that those with minor injuries in the incident were discharged after first aid.

“But passengers are still trapped in a bogie and we fear more casualties,” he said.

In addition, according to Deputy Superintendent Railway Sukkur Tariq Latif, more than 13 bogies were damaged in the accident, including 9 bogies of Millat Express and 4 bogies of Sir Syed Express.

He said that work was underway to remove the injured and dead bodies trapped in the collapsed bogies while a relief train from Rohri had also reached the spot.

PM Imran, President Condolence

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to details, the President of Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed and said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest condolences over the unfortunate train accident in Ghotki district, which left 36 passengers dead and more than 60 are wounded.

In his tweet today, PM Imran wrote, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief and Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.