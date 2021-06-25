Govt Wants Dual Nationals To Be Allowed To Contest Elections: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the federal government wants to give the right to vote to Pakistanis living abroad and those with dual citizenship to be allowed to contest elections.

He said this while talking in a virtual meeting with Pakistani Americans. The meeting was attended by the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed, elected Pakistani American Councilors, City Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

He said that Pakistan always feels proud of the achievements of Pakistani Americans, “your role in highlighting the Kashmir issue is commendable, I keep in touch with Pakistanis abroad, this year the highest remittances in history came to Pakistan,” he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistani American community is very close to the heart of the Prime Minister, we want to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, with the right to vote you will be a part of the Pakistani political system, decision making.

He said that Pakistan coped with the coronavirus better than India, supported the economy and is now moving towards growth, adding that geopolitical priorities are shifting to geopolitical priorities.

The Foreign Minister said that the focus was on economic diplomacy, wished for a stable multilateral economic relationship with the United States, wanted bilateral relations with the United States, and said that you could play a bridging role in the development of Pak-US relations.

Shah Mehmood said that Pakistan is an emerging market with a population of 220 million, Pakistan has vast opportunities for trade and investment.

The exchange of technology can further improve agriculture.

He said that the PTI government has introduced an e-visa regime for overseas Pakistanis and tourists. The overseas Pakistanis can use the Prime Minister portal to lodge complaints of Pakistanis abroad adding that the Foreign Ministry portal is also being set up for redressal of grievances.

The Foreign Minister said that the Digital Roshan Pakistan initiative for remittances was well received and the New Pakistan Certificate for Investment Scheme was becoming increasingly popular.

Talking about the Afghan situation, he said that Pakistan was playing a sincere role in the Afghan peace process, adding that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process was appreciated at the international level and wanted peace in the region for economic development.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that according to media reports, the Modi government was considering withdrawing its unilateral measures regarding occupied Kashmir.