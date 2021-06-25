Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

India Once Again Fails To Target Pakistan In SCO Summit

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
India Once Again Fails To Target Pakistan In SCO Summit

India’s deep conspiracy to target Pakistan in the context of terrorism failed as it failed to include the names of banned Pakistani organizations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) protocol list.

India’s security advisor Ajit Doval did not even refrain from spreading its anti-Pakistan propaganda in the SCO Summit. Despite India’s full efforts, other countries rejected Indian propaganda.

India failed to include its conspiracy against Pakistan in the SCO Declaration in the two-day regional meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf exposed India’s aggression in Occupied Kashmir and India’s nefarious intentions in Afghanistan at the meeting.

On the other hand, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will announce today whether to remove Pakistan from the grey list or not.

According to the FATF statement, the decision on whether or not to remove Pakistan from the FATF will be announced at a press conference.

The statement said that the virtual meeting of FATF continued in Paris from June 21 to 25. The meeting considered the report of Asia-Pacific Group on Pakistan.

The meeting considered on June 23 whether to remove Pakistan from the grey list or not.

Sources said that Pakistan did not attend the meeting but Pakistan is hopeful of being removed from the FATF grey list.

Pakistan has already submitted its performance report, Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 points of the Asia-Pacific Group.

Diplomatic sources say that India is opposed to removing Pakistan from the FATF grey list.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

6 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
21 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
29 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
57 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

6 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
21 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
29 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
57 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...