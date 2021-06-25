India Once Again Fails To Target Pakistan In SCO Summit

India’s deep conspiracy to target Pakistan in the context of terrorism failed as it failed to include the names of banned Pakistani organizations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) protocol list.

India’s security advisor Ajit Doval did not even refrain from spreading its anti-Pakistan propaganda in the SCO Summit. Despite India’s full efforts, other countries rejected Indian propaganda.

India failed to include its conspiracy against Pakistan in the SCO Declaration in the two-day regional meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf exposed India’s aggression in Occupied Kashmir and India’s nefarious intentions in Afghanistan at the meeting.

On the other hand, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will announce today whether to remove Pakistan from the grey list or not.

According to the FATF statement, the decision on whether or not to remove Pakistan from the FATF will be announced at a press conference.

The statement said that the virtual meeting of FATF continued in Paris from June 21 to 25. The meeting considered the report of Asia-Pacific Group on Pakistan.

The meeting considered on June 23 whether to remove Pakistan from the grey list or not.

Sources said that Pakistan did not attend the meeting but Pakistan is hopeful of being removed from the FATF grey list.

Pakistan has already submitted its performance report, Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 points of the Asia-Pacific Group.

Diplomatic sources say that India is opposed to removing Pakistan from the FATF grey list.