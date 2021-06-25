Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 04:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
KSrelief

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded its 15-day voluntary medical campaign to combat blindness and related diseases in Pakistan for the year 2021.

During the campaigns, the voluntary team performed 24,950 medical diagnoses and 2,429 cataract surgeries, in addition to dispensing 3,450 eyeglasses, benefiting families and individuals with limited income, Saudi Official Agency, SPA reported.

KSrelief, the humanitarian association funded and supported by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on June 9 signed a deal with the Al-Basar International Foundation to fight against blindness in Pakistan and four other countries.

KSrelief’s campaign aims to treat people with eye diseases and provide them with the necessary medical care in countries that lack required medical resources.

This humanitarian project implemented by the Saudi Arabia is one of the many projects aimed towards improving the health and lifestyle of people all over the world, in order to achieve the Kingdom Vision 2030.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mother Stabs Daughter
58 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
fatf
4 hours ago
FATF praises Pakistan’s progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said that it recognizes Pakistan's...
Famine at the door
6 hours ago
Famine at the door: UN agency sees 41 million people at risk globally

UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN)...
Engagement between Pakistan and US
6 hours ago
Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan...
Afghanistan
7 hours ago
Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional security: Qureshi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran’s Special Envoy on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

7 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
21 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
30 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
58 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...