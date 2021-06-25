KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded its 15-day voluntary medical campaign to combat blindness and related diseases in Pakistan for the year 2021.

During the campaigns, the voluntary team performed 24,950 medical diagnoses and 2,429 cataract surgeries, in addition to dispensing 3,450 eyeglasses, benefiting families and individuals with limited income, Saudi Official Agency, SPA reported.

KSrelief, the humanitarian association funded and supported by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on June 9 signed a deal with the Al-Basar International Foundation to fight against blindness in Pakistan and four other countries.

KSrelief’s campaign aims to treat people with eye diseases and provide them with the necessary medical care in countries that lack required medical resources.

This humanitarian project implemented by the Saudi Arabia is one of the many projects aimed towards improving the health and lifestyle of people all over the world, in order to achieve the Kingdom Vision 2030.