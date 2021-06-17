Leaked Video Of JUIF’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman is under fire after his leaked video, sexually assaulting one of his teenage students went viral online.

The heinous act, which took place on June 15, by Mufti Aziz ur Rehman showed him sexually abusing a Jamia Manzoor Islamia madrassa student.

However, the viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI-F lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties demanded immediate action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

The victim has released a video statement claiming that the sons of the 70-year-old cleric are threatening to kill him for exposing their father. “It is better I commit suicide rather than being killed.” said the victim in his video statement.