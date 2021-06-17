Double Click 728 x 90
Leaked Video Of JUI’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 12:27 pm
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman is under fire after his leaked video, sexually assaulting one of his teenage students went viral online.

The heinous act, which took place on June 15, by Mufti Aziz ur Rehman showed him sexually abusing a Jamia Manzoor Islamia madrassa student.

However, the viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties demanded immediate action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

The victim has released a video statement claiming that the sons of the 70-year-old cleric are threatening to kill him for exposing their father. “It is better I commit suicide rather than being killed.” said the victim in his video statement.

On the other hand, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also released a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to malign his reputation”.

The cleric claimed, “Certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him.”

“This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it,” he added.

“Where is my accuser? It has been two weeks since he was last seen…I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he detailed further.

Moreover, the notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads, “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation, the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious institute also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

Mufti Azizi Notice Issued from Madrassa

