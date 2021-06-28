Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman Transferred To Jail On Judicial Remand In Student Abuse Case

LAHORE: A court has sent Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, arrested in a student abuse case, to jail on judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid Ali heard the case in Cantt Court.

When questioned by the court, accused Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman said, “I just want my statement to be recorded.”

In addition, the North Cantonment Police Station told the court that they have completed the interrogation of the accused.

Police said that the investigation of the accused has been completed and no further physical remand is required.

The court sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and sought a report from the police on the challan of the case at the next hearing.

It may be recalled that the police had arrested Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and produced him in court with a cloth over his face.

After the hearing, the court granted a four-day physical remand to the accused and directed him to undergo DNA and medical examination.

Earlier, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested in a case of molestation of a student at a madrassa in Lahore, had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan had said that the accused had admitted that the video which went viral on social media a few days ago was his and had been made secretly.

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman had told the investigating officer that the sons threatened the student and prevented him from talking to anyone, but he went viral despite the ban.

The arrest of the accused

The police have arrested both Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman and his son from Mianwali who were blackmailing and threatening the student to kill him.

A video featuring the religious cleric went viral and brought storm all over social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student.

The viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties had demanded action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

A team led by CIA Model Town DSP Hasnain Haider raided Mianwali and arrested Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

After arresting the main accused from Mianwali, police arrested Atiq-ur-Rehman, a son of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, from a madrassa in Kahna Nau and another son from Lakki Marwat.

The Crime Investigation Agency claimed that two sons of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman had also been arrested, who were involved in abusing their students at the madrassa.

He said that the accused Altaf-ur-Rehman and Atiq-ur-Rehman were also involved in threatening the victims with dire consequences in case of a case against their father Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

“We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct the scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court. We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future,” Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani said in a Twitter message.