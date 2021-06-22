Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman’s Sons Granted Interim Bail by Lahore Court

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 03:51 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman sons granted bail

Lahore Sessions Court has granted interim bail to three sons of accused Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, who was accused of molesting his seminary student.

According to the details, all three sons of the accused molester Mufti Aziz ur Rehman had approached the Sessions Court for interim bail.

Earlier, the police have arrested both Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman and his son, who began to blackmail and threaten the student to kill him from Mianwali.

A video featuring the religious cleric went viral and brought storm all over social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student.

The viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties had demanded action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

“If Justice Is Not Done, I Will Commit Suicide,” The Survivor Said

The victim had released a video statement claiming that the sons of the 70-year-old cleric are threatening to kill him for exposing their father. “It is better I commit suicide rather than being killed.” said the victim in his video statement.

“I Was Intoxicated,” The Cleric Said

On the other hand, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also released a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to malign his reputation”.

The cleric claimed, “Certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him.”

“This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it,” he added.

“Where is my accuser? It has been two weeks since he was last seen…I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he detailed further.

Moreover, the notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads, “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation, the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious institute also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rs48.51 billion tax exemption
11 mins ago
BOL Exclusive: FBR grants Rs48.51 billion tax exemption to central bank

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted tax exemption worth...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
11 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (22nd, June 2021) is being sold...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
12 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22nd, June 2021) today 24...
President Alvi Launches SBP Policy for Persons with Disabilities
17 mins ago
President Alvi Launches SBP Policy for Persons with Disabilities

President Dr Arif Alvi launched a comprehensive policy of the State Bank...
Drinking any sort of coffee lowers the risk of liver disease
26 mins ago
Drinking any sort of coffee lowers the risk of liver disease

Drinking three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee each day...
khushi kapoor
36 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor channels her inner Ariana Grande after ‘listening’ to pop star for a day

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Jhanvi Kapoor. Khushi is famous...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rs48.51 billion tax exemption
11 mins ago
BOL Exclusive: FBR grants Rs48.51 billion tax exemption to central bank

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted tax exemption worth...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
11 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (22nd, June 2021) is being sold...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
11 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
12 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22nd, June 2021) today 24...