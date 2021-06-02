Double Click 728 x 90
Pak Navy Is Always Ready To Tackle Maritime Security Challenges: Naval Chief

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 04:20 pm
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Command & Staff College, Quetta. Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant, Command & Staff College, Quetta.

According to the DGPR Navy, while addressing the Staff Course participants, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized keeping abreast with the emerging trends and further make endeavours to deal with the current complex and dynamic security environment.

The Admiral added that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today’s warfare single-handedly.

The Naval Chief further highlighted that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and students including foreign officers undergoing a course at the premier institution.

