Pakistan COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls To 1.7%

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:59 am
23 more people died in Pakistan due to the global pandemic of Coronavirus, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.7% which is the lowest since November 2020.

According to the Corona Statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 41,133 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 735 were tested positive and 23 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 1.78%.

Official figures showed that the number of deaths from corona in the country has reached 22,254 and the total number of cases has reached 956,392.

In addition, 784 patients have recovered from Coronavirus across the country in 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 91,085.

Travel Restrictions Ease

To reduce the spread of the virus and improve the situation, Pakistan has decided to increase direct flights from the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China and Malaysia by 40% from July 1.

The international air travel policy was reviewed by the National Command and Operations Center on Saturday night.

According to a letter issued by the NCOC, in view of the overall improvement in the Corona situation in different parts of the world and the epidemic situation in the country, Pakistan decided to gradually normalize international flights.

The NCOC also decided to remove the quarantine requirement at home for Corona-negative passengers coming to Pakistan.

The letter said quarantine at home would be mandatory for Coronavirus positive travellers coming to Pakistan.

According to the NCOC, COVID-19 testing will continue for those coming from abroad.

