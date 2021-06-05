Pakistan strongly censures custodial killing of a Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Pakistan strongly censures the killing of a young Kashmiri Mohammad Amin Malik due to torture by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The young Kashmiri was in illegal custody of the Indian occupation forces.

The Indian occupation army has killed over 50 Kashmiris since January 2021 in fake encounters in the name of so-called “security operations” against innocent Kashmiri civilians. Young men including minor children are murdered in broad daylight using brutal and indiscriminate force.

Pakistan strongly condemns the killing of a young Kashmiri due to torture in illegal custody in #IIOJK. We once again call upon the int'l community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic HRVs of the Kashmiris.

Arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continue unabated. In addition, the refusal to return the mortal remains of martyrs for proper burial demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the Indian government.

The use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris cannot suppress the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

We once again call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Note that Mohammad Amin Malik was shot dead by the security forces following an overnight encounter, a police official said.

The gunbattle between the surrendered militant and police broke out inside the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Tral area.

Malik allegedly snatched the rifle of constable Amjid Khan and shot at him. He was hurt in the incident and immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

The officials said Malik had surrendered before security forces on May 30 along with a .12 bore rifle.

The security forces tried to persuade the militant to surrender on Wednesday and even called his parents to convince him to lay down the arms, the officials said.

However, Malik had refused the offer.

He started firing towards the positions of the security personnel, who retaliated, leading to his death.