Pakistan Will Receive 13 Million Pfizer Vaccines Under Agreement

Under the agreement with Pfizer, Pakistan will receive 13 million doses of US vaccines.

According to the statement, an agreement has been signed between Pfizer Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT 162B2) vaccines.

“We are proud to work with the Pakistani government and to pursue the common goal of bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public,” said Syed Muhammad Wajeeh­uddin, Country Manager, Pfizer Pakistan.

Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech, also thanked the Pakistani government for trusting him in his ability to develop vaccines.

Pfizer and Biotech have set a target of producing more than 3 billion doses of the vaccine globally by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has reported 30 deaths and 907 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 34,020.

A total of 2,497 coronavirus patients are being treated across the country while 283 are on ventilators.

According to the institute, 630 diplomats and staff of UN agencies at the NIH were vaccinated.

According to the law, only Pakistani citizens were entitled to free vaccines, but last month it was decided to allow diplomats and employees of UN agencies to take advantage of the facility, an NIH official said.

He said that so far more than 630 people from 57 countries have been vaccinated against corona and a vaccination centre has been set up at NIH for diplomats and foreigners.

Responding to a question, the official said that given the opportunity for diplomats to choose from the available vaccines, they chose most of the Chinese vaccines.

He said some embassies wanted to be vaccinated against Australasia, while others demanded Pfizer, but was told that the US vaccine could only be given to people with immunodeficiency.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the NIH and reviewed the arrangements of the Vaccine Center.

NIH Executive Director Major General Amir Ikram was also present on the occasion.

In another development, the Ministry of National Health Services has received a second batch of emergency medical equipment donated by USAID through USAID Pakistan.

The consignment includes equipment for ICU, 600 for operating theatre and 13,500 for front line health care workers.

On Sunday, the NCOC announced that 1.5 million more doses of the vaccine had been delivered to the country from China and were being sent to vaccination centres in all four provinces.

Asad Umar, a former NCOC and federal planning minister, tweeted that another 5 million vaccines would arrive in the country in the next ten days.

Asad Omar had said that millions of citizens were being vaccinated daily and expressed hope that this number would increase further.