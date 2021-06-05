Power outages continue in Karachi, citizens worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation has added more misery as sweltering heat continues to hit the city.

According to the details, Karachiites are facing an hours-long power outage since last night in different parts of the city. Power was cut off for up to 12 hours. The citizens also had to face a water shortage. They were unable to switch on their water pumping motors.

Frequent power outages in some areas have also led to complaints by several citizens of motorcycles getting burnt.

K-Electric, meanwhile, says that demand and supply have improved and the overall situation is better.

Unannounced load shedding is not carried out in Karachi, K-E said.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan said, “If there is electricity, our electric appliance shops will have customers in them,” he said, adding that their shops opened at around 12 noon or 1 pm in the afternoon and they had to close them by 6 pm due to the lockdown orders.

“During the entire six hours of operations, we have at least a four-hour power breakdown. This drops our profits to only 10% to 15% of what we used to earn during this season,” he said.

Massive Power Outage

Earlier, Karachi had faced a massive power outrage as several areas were left without electricity with no respite amidst the hot weather conditions across the city.

According to the official announcement by K-Electric, the power distributor, the Power supply to 25 grid stations had been suspended, leaving most parts of the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Federal B Area and North Nazimabad.

In a statement on Twitter, K-Electric, said: “Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this.”