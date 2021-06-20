Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, 2 TTP Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP), the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army soldier, identified as Nazakat Khan, 32, resident of Attock, lost his life during the operation.

The terrorists gunned down by security forces were active members of the TTP in the area, ISPR said.

The soldiers conducted an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in Spinwam, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

“The IBO was launched by the security forces on the reported presence of the terrorists.”

The ISPR said the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in terror plots against the security forces.

The military’s media wing maintained that the security forces had cordoned off the area and blocked escape routes to apprehend fleeing terrorists.

Earlier, Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District today (Wednesday).

The media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border. The FC troops responded promptly.

ISPR added, ‘The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.’

Back in February this year, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

“Terrorist fire raid on FC Balochistan Post established for the security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech late last night,” the ISPR stated.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi had embraced martyrdom.