Cabinet Approves 3G, 4G Deployment Projects For Ex-Fata, Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the federal cabinet has approved the deployment of 3G and 4G services in the former FATA.

During a press conference in Islamabad, he clarified that if the agencies needed to stop the service of 3G and 4G on a sensitive issue, the service could be suspended on short notice.

He said that cases of the coronavirus were increasing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad while smart lockdown on selected areas or streets was being imposed.

In addition, Sheikh Rashid said, “I have instructed all ministries to appoint their own spokespersons. There must be a spokesperson for social media.”

He said that a summary has been sent to the Cabinet for a decision on the banned Tehreek-e-Libek Pakistan and tomorrow the Cabinet will decide what will be the future of the TLP.

Asked about the gunman in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said he had no bullets in his pistol, but police arrested him and launched an investigation.

Replying to a question, he said that the opposition should prepare for a sit-in, they have the right but in case of lawlessness, they would take steps in accordance with the constitution and law.

Sheikh Rashid said that if there is a problem of border management, the Interior Ministry looks into it, Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan can be improved by the Foreign Ministry while the Interior Ministry is ready to face all issues and situations.

Regarding the upcoming elections in Kashmir, he said that for fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission can seek help from the army, the army can be deployed outside the polling station.

Sheikh Rashid said that he did not receive any request to remove any name from the Exit Control List (ECL), nor did he receive the request of Shahbaz Sharif.

Note that, a gunman was arrested outside Parliament House in Islamabad.

Television footage showed a distraught man walking down the main street, apparently with a pistol in one hand and a knife in the other, while security personnel were around.

Police arrested the gunman, recovered a pistol from him and transferred him to the Secretariat Police Station.

According to police, the gunman was identified as Malik Sohail, 45, a resident of Chakri, Islamabad.

Police said the accused was apparently mentally unstable and his record was being checked.