COVID-19: Pakistan Reports 40 More Deaths, Fatalities Soar Up to 22,321

Pakistan has reported 40 more deaths over the last 24 hours by COVID-19 as the total number of casualties soared up to 22,321.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 958,408 after the inclusion of 1,037 fresh infections during the said period.

46,145 tests were conducted and 1037 positive cases detected. Showing the positivity ratio of 2.2%.

At least 904,320 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. According to NCOC’s figures, the total number of cases has reached 958,408.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 337,674, in Punjab 346,301, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,068, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,706, in Balochistan 27,178, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,138 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,343.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had issued notices to all concerned agencies.

The notice said that “in view of the recent improvement in the situation of Code 19 in different parts of the world, there has been a review of the reduction in landing flight operations for Pakistan at the international level”.

It said direct flights from Europe, the UK, China, Malaysia and Canada to Pakistan’s airports have been increased by 20% in the 2020 approved 2021 schedule.

Also, NCOC figures show that in the last 24 hours, 23 people have died from the virus and 901 more have been infected.

It should be noted that the number of deaths has been less than 50 since June 14.

The data shows that the number of active cases is 32,241 while 2,197 patients are being treated in hospitals out of which 253 are on ventilators.