Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that work on CPEC projects is progressing fast, its fruits will reach the common man soon.

He said that Gwadar Port is fully operational, zone Phase-I has been completed, the foundation stone of Phase-II project on 2200 acres will start a new series of billions of dollars investment, construction of the modern hospital, airport and the vocational institute is also underway in Gwadar, South Balochistan package area will solve water, electricity, roads and employment problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of development projects on Monday. He said that today is a historic day. Gwadar Port is fully operational.

Asim Saleem said 40 companies have started their activities here and long-standing obstacles and problems in the way of these projects have been solved through the efforts of the present government. After 13 years, Gwadar Port Free Zone Policy was formulated.

LPG and LNG licenses issued, progress has been made on border management with Iran and construction of the East Bay Expressway has begun, he added.

He said that the development journey is going on in Gwadar city as well as Gwadar port. The master plan has been approved and is being implemented.

While giving the details of the projects, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that a modern 100-bed hospital, international airport and vocational institute are being constructed in Gwadar under CPEC. The East Bay Expressway is under construction.

He said that there was a feeling of neglect in South Balochistan in the past. Water, electricity, roads and employment are the problems of the region that will be solved with the South Balochistan package and a new beginning of development will begin here.

He said that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Qaiser and other provincial and federal ministers were playing a vital role in advancing the CPEC projects.

He said that CPEC was the target of propaganda of envious and enemies of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry is playing a key role in thwarting the propaganda against CPEC and eliminating the effects of this propaganda through himself and his agencies.

He said it would have been difficult to move forward on these projects without the hard work and sacrifices of the security forces. Their sacrifices are also commendable.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong is also playing a key role in advancing the CPEC projects. Work on the CPEC projects is in full swing and full steps are being taken to bring its benefits to the common man.

He said that CPEC was being expanded under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanked the Prime Minister for sponsoring CPEC himself.