Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion of the Muslims holy festival Eid-ul-Adha.

After the meeting of the federal cabinet, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media and apprised them of the situation in Corona in the country.

The Federal Minister said that considering the situation of Corona in the country, the NCOC had proposed five holidays but the Cabinet has approved three holidays.

He said that the federal cabinet has approved the public holidays on July 21, 20 and 22 on Eid-ul-Adha.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was headed by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1442 AH would commence from July 12.