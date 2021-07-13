Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 04:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion of the Muslims holy festival Eid-ul-Adha.

After the meeting of the federal cabinet, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media and apprised them of the situation in Corona in the country.

The Federal Minister said that considering the situation of Corona in the country, the NCOC had proposed five holidays but the Cabinet has approved three holidays.

He said that the federal cabinet has approved the public holidays on July 21, 20 and 22 on Eid-ul-Adha.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was headed by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1442 AH would commence from July 12.

Whereas previously the astronomers had stated that the nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 21.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
17 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
20 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
29 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital
35 mins ago
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of...
Taliban Warns Turkey For Keeping Troops In Afghanistan
55 mins ago
Taliban Warns Turkey For Keeping Troops In Afghanistan

The Taliban has warned Turkey against expanding its presence in Afghanistan after...
Prince William
56 mins ago
Twitter calls out the royal family after prince william’s tweet

Prince William spoke up for England's Black soccer players who had been...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
17 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
20 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
29 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital
35 mins ago
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of...