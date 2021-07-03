Double Click 728 x 90
HEC Agrees To Postpone 2-Year Associate Degree And 4-Year Graduation Program

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 11:42 am
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has agreed to postpone the two-year associate degree and four-year graduation program.

An online meeting of vice-chancellors of private and public universities across the country was held in which several vice-chancellors expressed concerns over the termination of the two-year degree program.

The Vice-Chancellors said that the new policy could not be implemented this year and more time was needed to implement the policy in a better way.

According to sources, following the reservations of the VCs, the Higher Education Commission has agreed to postpone the 2-year associate degree and 4-year graduation program and a notification in this regard has been assured to be issued soon.

Budget 2021-22: Shafqat Mahmood Terms HEC Budget ‘Most Pro Education’

The federal government has assigned Rs42, 450 million for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the Budget 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the Budget 2021-22 document, Rs29, 736 million have been reserved for ongoing projects and Rs12, 713 million for new schemes.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that the resented budget for education is the “most Pro” Higher education budget ever.

In his tweet on Saturday (today), Shafqat wrote, “Most pro Higher education budget ever. Development spending enhanced to 37 billion. The maximum spent by N in its last year was 18 billion. On the recurring side 66 billion-plus special addition of 15 billion making it over 81 billion. Total allocation to HE 118 Billion. Thx PMIK.”

He further extended thankfulness to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the enhanced development in the education sector.

Mahmood further compared the budget announced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in the past years to that of the incumbent PTI-led government.

