Pak-India Relations: PM Imran Gives Candid Reply To Indian Journalist

Indian Journalist asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Pak-India relation and also taunted on the peace situation.

Responding to a question from an Indian journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan has been urging India to be a civilised neighbour for so long, but the ideology of the RSS is the biggest hurdle in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

“ہم تو امن چاہتے ہیں اور کوشش بھی کی کے ہم مہذب ہمساۓ بن کے رہیں لیکن کیا کریں RSS کی آیڈیالوجی آڑے آ گئی ہے” ۔ اسبکستان میں بھارتی میڈیا کے سوال پر وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی جانب سے بغیر لگی لپٹی رکھے جواب#PMIKinUzbekistan pic.twitter.com/nKWgBIUwu2 — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the second day of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan, he arrived at the International Congress Hall in Tashkent to attend the Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities 2021 Conference, where he was received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzayev. ۔ The two leaders also discussed important issues. Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan, the conference was also attended by the UN Secretary-General and the President of Afghanistan.

Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was most affected by the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Responding to the allegations levelled against Pakistan by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan has been most affected by the war in Afghanistan and as a result, Pakistan has witnessed 70 terrorist attacks in the last 15 years and more than fifty thousand people were martyred.

Imran Khan said that the Kashmir issue is the biggest issue between Pakistan and India, Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace, reconciliation, reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan, we are all neighbours of Afghanistan and all relevant international parties. We will work together to find a negotiated solution to this problem.

On the other hand, sideline meetings at the Tashkent Conference included a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and delegation-level talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Pakistani delegation was led by Prime Minister Imran Khan while the Afghan delegation was led by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in which the situation in the region, including peace in Afghanistan, was discussed.