Pakistan’s top leadership striving to achieve Afghan peace: minister

10th Jul, 2021. 07:35 pm
RAWALPINDI: The top civil and military leadership of the country was striving to bring both the Afghan government and Taliban on table for ensuring long-lasting peace in Afghanistan, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Office were making all-out efforts in that regard.
Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding: “Whatever the people of Afghanistan decide, we will accept.”

The minister categorically said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its land for disturbing regional peace.
Regarding the stranded people at Torkham, Sheikh Rashid said only those people who were vaccinated would be allowed to cross the border. The decision to this effect was taken in the wake of the new variants of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Those who had not been vaccinated and tested positive, would be sent for quarantine in the dedicated area, he said, adding that the Torkham border is open for vaccinated people.

After the Azad Kashmir elections, the interior minister said the relations between the government and Opposition would improve, adding the present government will complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the voice of the people of Kashmir across the world and would play a historic role in resolving the issue, he said.

Regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was a ‘dead horse’ after failing to grab the attention of the people.

Rashid said: “I will also go with Prime Minister Imran Khan to Azad Kashmir in connection with [the] election campaign and it is expected that the prime minister will go there [in] the coming days.”

He ruled out any negotiations with India until the restoration of pre-August 5 status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said the Nullah Leh Express project would be completed in three years, which would eventually provide a major relief to the people of Rawalpindi.

