Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 01:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the demise of Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

In his message on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan consoled the sad demise of Dilip Kumar and wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise the first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before the partition of India, passed away in July 7 at the age of 98.

Exactly ninety-eight years ago, a handsome King of  Romance was born into a big size family in Peshawar and was named Yusuf Khan. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who ran a fruit business, was the father of 12 children, of whom Yusuf was the fourth. When Yusuf was only six years old, his father moved to Mumbai with the whole family, until the subcontinent was divided.

After moving from Peshawar to Mumbai, Yousuf went to school and college there. He lost his father’s business and took a job in one or two places, but luck was probably on his side.

One day he suddenly met the famous actress of that time and Devika Rani of Bombay Talkies who offered Yusuf to become an actor and assured him of a high salary of Rs. 500 as well as an annual increase of Rs. 200.

Devika thinks that Yusuf Khan’s name does not fit on a romantic hero, so she suggested three names to him, Jahangir, Vasudev and Dilip Kumar, out of which Yusuf chose the last name.

Yusuf thought the name was the best in the sense that his identity could not be revealed to his conservative father, who called everyone associated with cinema a gimmick.

An accidental meeting changed Yusuf’s life, but with that meeting, his acting style in the film world also changed.

Yousef acted in only 63 films in 53 years between 1944 and 1997, but during that time he adapted to whatever role he played.

Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor are sometimes called Dilip G’s contemporary actors, but there is no denying the fact that there was no one as versatile and talented as him.

Raj Kapoor usually played the role of Charlie Chaplin, while Dev Anand, despite being old, could not get out of the spell of youth and continued to play similar roles.

Be it a romantic role or a comedy, whatever role Dilip Kumar played, he was immortalized. He was also awarded the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan, the second Indian to receive the award after Morarji Desai.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Cow Mandi 2021
5 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued
19 mins ago
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been...
Christina Haack
2 hours ago
Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend...
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC
2 hours ago
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to release a new flagship phone. There have been...
2 hours ago
iPhone 13 leaked images show what it might look like

Apple isn't supposed to unveil the new iPhone until September, but thanks...
ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today
2 hours ago
ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today

22nd Shahadat anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Cow Mandi 2021
5 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued
19 mins ago
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been...
BNB TO PKR
1 hour ago
BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupee, on 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR
1 hour ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...