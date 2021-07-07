PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the demise of Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

In his message on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan consoled the sad demise of Dilip Kumar and wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise the first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before the partition of India, passed away in July 7 at the age of 98.

Exactly ninety-eight years ago, a handsome King of Romance was born into a big size family in Peshawar and was named Yusuf Khan. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who ran a fruit business, was the father of 12 children, of whom Yusuf was the fourth. When Yusuf was only six years old, his father moved to Mumbai with the whole family, until the subcontinent was divided.

After moving from Peshawar to Mumbai, Yousuf went to school and college there. He lost his father’s business and took a job in one or two places, but luck was probably on his side.