BISE Mardan to announce inter, matric results 2021 today

The Mardan board of intermediate and secondary education will announce the results of intermediate and matric results 2021 on Tuesday (today).

According to the press release issued by the board authorities the result of the SSC and HSSC annual examinations 2021 will be declared on 21st September at 2PM. However, the BISE Mardan will upload the result on the official website of the board.

BISE Mardan Results 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of matric and intermediate annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement at 11:00 am. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Mardan board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

Candidates can check the results here:

https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/