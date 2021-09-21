Export freight costs declined during the first two months of the fiscal year

Export freight expenditure on domestic exports has declined on an annual basis during the first two months of the current financial year.

According to the SBP report, between July and August this year, freight expenditure on domestic exports was 40.27 million, which is 23.93 percent less than the same period of the previous financial year. The volume of freight costs was recorded at 49.91 million.

Expenditure on exports was recorded at 20.13 million in August, compared to a record 22.99 million in August last year.