Export freight costs declined during the first two months of the fiscal year
Export freight expenditure on domestic exports has declined on an annual basis during the first two months of the current financial year.
According to the SBP report, between July and August this year, freight expenditure on domestic exports was 40.27 million, which is 23.93 percent less than the same period of the previous financial year. The volume of freight costs was recorded at 49.91 million.
Expenditure on exports was recorded at 20.13 million in August, compared to a record 22.99 million in August last year.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 22nd Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (22nd September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 22nd...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22nd September 2021, Check currency...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 22nd Sept 2021 is being sold...