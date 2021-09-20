Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off with strict Covid SOPs
A five-day national polio eradication drive across the country including Punjab has started today (Monday) to administer polio and vitamin A drops to 18.6 million children up to the five-year of age.
The workers of the anti-polio vaccination campaign will be given the necessary protective gear for their protection against coronavirus infection and will be following all WHO recommended protocols to keep themselves and others safe from Covid-19.
Anti-polio drive has also started in Sindh from today to administer polio and vitamin A drops to 9.4 million children up to the five-year of age across the province, private news channels reported.
According to a spokesman of the Punjab Health Department, during the campaign polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to children less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.
Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and hospitals for administering anti-polio drops. Foolproof security measures have been taken for the security of polio teams.
Read More
FM Qureshi off to New York to attend 76th UNGA session
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left here for New York on Monday...
Pakistan’s envoy, Saudi CAGA chief discuss travel restrictions
JEDDAH: Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar (Retd) held...
Sceptics fail to deter companies from entering crypto fray
RIYADH: Paypal has completed the first international expansion of its cryptocurrency offering...
Pakistan’s 10% population fully vaccinated: Health Secretary
Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said that the nationwide...
TTP terrorist commander Safiullah killed in Mir Ali operation: ISPR
The Security Forces on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in...