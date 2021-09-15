FM Qureshi, Emirati counterpart agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

APP News Agency

15th Sep, 2021. 12:54 pm
FM Qureshi, Emirati counterpart agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields and also expressed the resolve to continue their close collaboration at multilateral fora.

The two sides discussed various dimensions of the Pakistan-UAE relations as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated Sheikh Al Nahyan on making excellent arrangements for Dubai Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

“The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan,” the FO said in a statement.

