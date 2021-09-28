Pakistan to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older

Pakistan will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 years and older, said Federal Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar.

The minister said in a Tweet, “In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. The special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”

On Tuesday 28 September 1400 more people tested positive for the deadly virus with 4015 patients on critical care.

41 corona patients died during the past 24 hours while the positivity rate was declined to 3.17%, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Statistics 28 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,116

Positive Cases: 1400

Positivity %: 3.17%

Deaths : 41

Patients on Critical Care: 4015 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 28, 2021

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 27 Sep: 961,340

Total vaccine administered till now: 79,531,641

Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st Oct 21! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately!